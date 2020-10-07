October 7, 2020 - 5:51pm
Two COVID positive cases in Elba, both under 20, reported
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 326 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Elba.
- The positive individuals are between the ages of 0-20.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from isolation.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 323 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Gaines, and Ridgeway.
- Two of the individuals are in their 50’s and one individual is in their 60’s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 7 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.