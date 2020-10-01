October 1, 2020 - 5:25pm
Two COVID-positive tests reported for residents Batavia and Elba
Howard B. Owens
Press release:
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Elba.
- The individuals are in their 40s and 50s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.