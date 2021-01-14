Two COVID-related deaths reported, 49 new cases

Press release:

Genesee County received 49 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3233 positive cases. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

66 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Please note there was a miscount for reporting the number of people recovered yesterday. There were 2,517 people recovered from COVID-19 yesterday in Genesee County, not 2,515.

10 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

We are saddened to report the loss of two residents who resided at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. The individuals were both over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.

Orleans County received 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Today for a total of 1833 positive cases.

The positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby) Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)

The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

2 of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.

34 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation.

17 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

2 of the new positive cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

NYS-run Vaccination Sites: Updated 01/14/21 – The ‘Am I Eligible’ website has changed this afternoon to only show the NYS-run vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline is for scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible New Yorkers at the New York State-run vaccination sites only: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Use their online tool to find a location. Appointments are required. If you visit a location without an appointment you will not receive a vaccine. We apologize for any confusion, the State just updated this information late this afternoon.