Two Le Roy athletes set new school indoor track records at last meet of the regular season

Le Roy's boys and girls indoor track teams competed in their final regular-season meet this weekend, and Bella Condidorio and Aidan Harrington both set new school records.

Condidorio won in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.96 and Harrington came in second in the 300 meter dash with a time of 36.60.

In the girls' pole vault, Gavin Konieczny, of Batavia, won with a vault of 9-06.00.

In boys' shot put, Alex Rood won with a toss of 51-10.00.