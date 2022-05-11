Local Matters

May 11, 2022 - 9:25pm

Two members of Le Roy's Newsie's production gaining accolades

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, news, arts, entertainment.

newsieslr2022-11_1.jpg

Cast members of the Le Roy production of the Musical Newsies competed recently in a "Stars of Tomorrow" competition hosted by the Rochester Broadway Theater League and two of them are still in the running for a possible trip to New York City, Principal David Russell told the Board of Education on Tuesday.

Stars of Tomorrow is a workshop and competition open to high school musical performers from throughout the Greater Rochester Area.

Evan Williams and Nate Yauchzee were selected to participate in the next round, which broadway professionals judge at RBTL on May 26.

"If they are moved on from there, they actually win a trip to New York City, where they will have a great experience with the Broadway performances that go on down there," Russell said.

For more on the competition, click here, where you can also cast your vote for "fan favorite."

Photos: File photos by Howard Owens.

newsieslr2022-2_1.jpg

Nate Yauchzee

newsieslr2022-9_1.jpg

Evan Williams

