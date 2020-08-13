Local Matters

August 13, 2020 - 10:00am

Two men accused of selling drugs following raid on Hutchins Place

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

20200812_074158.jpg

brownmugaug2020.jpg johnsonmugaug2020.jpg
      Donald Brown      Ronnie Johnson

A man from Rochester and another from Batavia are facing narcotics dealing charges following a raid by the Local Drug Task Force on Wednesday morning of residence at 22 Hutchins Place, Batavia.

Donald Brown, 46, of Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th, criminal using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, criminal mischief, 4th, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ronnie K. Johnson, 50, of Hutchins Place, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance, 3rd.

Both men were arraigned in Batavia City Court and ordered held without bail.

The press release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office doesn't state what drugs the two men were suspected of selling.  

Also arrested was Madalyn R. Muntz, 34, of Hutchins Place. She is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Assisting in the investigation and raid were Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, State Police, City fire, Batavia Code Enforcement, and the District Attorney's Office.

Top photo: Reader-submitted photo.

blue button