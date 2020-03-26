Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County, two people hospitalized

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by the Genesee County Health Department and the department is also reporting that two people with coronavirus are now hospitalized.

It's unclear from the news release if the two new positives are the two cases hospitalized or if one of the previous positive cases (there were two as of yesterday) is now hospitalized.

One of the new positives is under age 65 and resides in the central part of Genesee County. The second positive case is over age 65 and also resides in the central part of Genesee County. Based on the investigation so far, these cases are not connected.

Contact tracing has been started on both new positive cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine. People placed on mandatory quarantine must remain in quarantine for 14 days. If they become symptomatic, they are tested for COVID-19.

If the test is positive, the patient is placed in mandatory isolation. If two tests come back negative, the mandatory quarantine is lifted; however, ill patients are still expected to avoid contact with other people.

In Genesee County, there are 18 people under precautionary quarantine and 26 people are under mandatory quarantine.

Yesterday, there were 21 people under mandatory quarantine.

It's unknown if any of the people who were previously placed under mandatory quarantine are among the new positive cases.

There have been 61 negative test results in Genesee County.

The Health Department does not provide a breakout of how many people have been tested by the Health Department and how many have been tested by private health providers. Most of the tests being conducted are being conducted by private providers, we have been told previously.

Private providers are required to instruct patients who are tested to self-quarantine until test results are returned. If the result is negative, the patient is asked to continue to self-quarantine for until a total of 14 days have been reached from the last date of travel or last exposure.

Orleans County has one new positive case in the past 24 hours with four people total in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and one of those cases is hospitalized.

In Wyoming County, there are seven positive cases but one resident is out of the county and had no close contacts with anybody in Wyoming County.

The full press release:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. today: Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 Orleans County received 1 new positive case.

For Genesee: One positive case is under the age of 65 and resides in the central part of Genesee County. The second positive case is over the age of 65 and also resides in the central part of the county. Based on the ongoing investigation, these cases are not connected. These two individuals are under mandatory isolation and are in the hospital.

For Orleans: The new positive case is under the age of 65 and is a resident of the central part of the county. This individual is being isolated in an adjacent county.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all the new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms becomes present). If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated.

Cumulative Data

To Date: Genesee County has received 61 negative test results and Orleans County has received 61 negative test results for COVID-19.

Genesee County has received 61 negative test results and Orleans County has received 61 negative test results for COVID-19. Orleans County : 6 people are under precautionary quarantine, 8 people are under mandatory quarantine, and 4 people are under mandatory isolation 1 of whom is hospitalized and 3 are recovering at home (one out of county).

: 6 people are under precautionary quarantine, 8 people are under mandatory quarantine, and 4 people are under mandatory isolation 1 of whom is hospitalized and 3 are recovering at home (one out of county). Genesee County : 18 people are under precautionary quarantine, 26 people are under mandatory quarantine, and 2 people are under mandatory isolation at home and 2 people are under mandatory isolation and are hospitalized.

: 18 people are under precautionary quarantine, 26 people are under mandatory quarantine, and 2 people are under mandatory isolation at home and 2 people are under mandatory isolation and are hospitalized. Healthcare providers must advise patients undergoing testing for COVID-19 to self-isolate until testing is resulted and COVID-19 is ruled out. If COVID-19 testing results are positive, patients must be continued on mandatory isolation as noted below: IF a patient was on mandatory or precautionary quarantine when tested and results for COVID-19 are negative, healthcare providers must advise patients to continue quarantine until 14 days after last travel or exposure to a known case (per public authorities). If a patient was not previously on quarantine and was tested for illness consistent with COVID-19, once the result is negative and COVID-19 is ruled out, the patient may be advised that they need not be on quarantine.

Currently, NYS clearance protocol for discontinuation of mandatory isolation for persons with confirmed COVID-19 is the following: it has been at least 7 days since the initial positive test for COVID-19, at least 3 days without fever and no use of fever-reducing medication, improvement in the signs and symptoms of the illness and 2 negative swabs at least 24 hours apart. Swabbing through the Health Departments is warranted as part of our quarantine / isolation protocol for those who become symptomatic. We are not providing community testing at this time.

providing community testing at this time. Please remain home if ill, with all of the directives regarding social distancing that are still be in place, especially if a person has a negative COVID-19 result it is important to limit physical contact. The flu and COVID-19 are still transmittable and people should continue to remain home and limiting contact with others. Do not be afraid of people because they may be coughing or sneezing, they may have allergies, but continue to keep your distance (at least 6’).

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

If you feel you may have COVID-19, call your primary care provider or healthcare facility ahead of time. DO NOT GO DIRECTLY THERE, CALL AHEAD TO GET GUIDANCE. Swabbing will be based on those who are at higher risk categories – elderly and immune compromised and those with underlying health issues.

Swab sample results are coming back slower than expected. With more testing, we expect this will continue. Whenever anyone is swabbed for potential COVID-19, self-isolation is advised until the test result is received.

RETURNING SNOWBIRDS / Those at Higher-Risk

We encourage people to seek creative ways to keep in touch, especially for those who are returning home from their winter residences and those who are older and/or have underlying health conditions. If you have access to the internet there are several applications that you can use for free to ‘connect’ with family and friends.

NEW YORK STATE CASES / RESTRICTIONS / GUIDANCE