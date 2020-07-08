Local Matters

July 8, 2020 - 9:19pm

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, six people in quarantine due to travel

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.

  • Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 230 positive cases
    • The positive individuals reside in Batavia and Darien.
    • One of the positive individuals is in their 40’s and one is in their 60’s.
    • The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 1 of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
    • 6 individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • No individuals are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 267 positive cases
    • 9 individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility.  We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

