July 8, 2020 - 9:19pm
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, six people in quarantine due to travel
posted by Howard B. Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 230 positive cases
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia and Darien.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 40’s and one is in their 60’s.
- The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- 6 individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 267 positive cases
- 9 individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.