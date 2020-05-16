Two new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 14 more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has 12 new cases (bringing the total to 166) and Genesee has two (bringing the total to 171).

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff. Nine of the Orleans County individuals are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center and three are community members. Genesee County’s two individuals who tested positive are community members.

The health department was made aware that the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) did swab all residents and employees of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. Any questions regarding specific issues should be addressed to The Villages or NYSDOH.

We have also received word of the death of an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (now for a total of 21 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19). Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad and difficult time.