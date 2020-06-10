Local Matters

June 10, 2020 - 9:42pm

Two new positive COVID-19 cases, two recoveries reported in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

  • As of 2 p.m.
    • Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 201 positive cases.
      • The positive individuals reside in Batavia.
      • One of the new positive individuals is in their 20s and one of the new positive individuals is in their 30s.
      • The new positive cases were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
      • Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
    • Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 246 positive cases.
      • One of the new positive individuals lives in Carlton and one of the new positive individuals lives in Murray
      • One of the new positive individuals is in their 20s and one of the new positive individuals is in their 50s.
      • Neither of the new positive cases were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
      • Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Fifteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

Upcoming

more

