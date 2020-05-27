May 27, 2020 - 5:34pm
Two new test-positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 183 positive cases
- The positive cases reside in Batavia and Darien.
- One of the positive individuals is less than 20 and one is in their 30’s.
- One of the positive cases was not on mandatory quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 2 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 209 positive cases
- One of the new positive individuals resides in Carlton.
- Of the new positive case the individual is in their 70’s.
- None of the new positive cases were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 20 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 183 positive cases