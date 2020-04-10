Two patients at Batavia VA test positive for COVID-19

Two patients at the VA Hospital in Batavia have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for the Veterans Administration in Western New York.

Statement:

Precautionary measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of transmission to other patients and staff, as the Veterans are being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection-control techniques.

VA is screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus: