July 10, 2020 - 4:10pm
Two people in Batavia latest to test positive for COVID-19
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 233 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 20s and one of the positive individuals is in their 60s.
- One of the positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- No new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 268 positive cases.
- The positive individual resides in Carlton.
- The positive individual is in their 30s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.