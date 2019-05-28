Two people injured in accident Sunday on Galloway Road, Batavia

A 29-year-old driver from Batavia is accused of failing to stop for a stop sign on Galloway Road leading to a two-car accident that sent two people, including a child, to the hospital at 12:31 p.m., Sunday.

Valerie Covill, of West Main Street Road, was cited by Deputy Kevin McCarthy, who investigated the accident.

Covill was reportedly westbound on Galloway Road in a 2016 Hyundai sedan when she allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at Slusser Road.

The Hyundai struck at 2015 Toyota sedan driven by Kyle A. Olmstead, 32, of Byron Holly Road, Byron.

Olmstead wasn't injured but his passenger, 41-year-old Jessica Alexyn, was transported to UMMC by ambulance for a complaint of stomach pain.

One of Covill's passengers, Brenden Delmastro, age 2, was also taken to UMMC for evaluation.

Another passenger in Covill's car, 5-year-old Caleb Delmastro, was not injured.