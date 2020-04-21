Two people injured Monday night in accident in Bethany

Two people were injured in an accident at about 10:30 p.m., Monday, in the area of 5875 Ellicott Street Road, Bethany.

One of the people injured was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

One person was transported to UMMC by ground ambulance.

The names of the drivers, according to an NYSP blotter entry, were Harold P. Gage, 77, of Le Roy, and William W. Berkemeier, 51, of Pavilion.

We don't know the name of the person transported by Mercy Flight. The State Police have not released further information about the accident.

(Initial Report)

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.