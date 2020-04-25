Local Matters

April 25, 2020 - 10:19pm

Two people seriously injured in bicycle, motorcycle accident on Route 5

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia, notify.

 

accapr2520205.jpg

A bicyclist and a motorcycle rider were both seriously injured this evening in a crash on Route 5 at Wortendyke Road, Batavia.

A 17-year-old female from Batavia, whose name was not released, was riding a bike northbound on Wortendyke, according to the Sheriff's Office, when she attempted to cross Route 5.

Joshua Fullmer, 27, of Harvester Avenue, was eastbound on a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the bicycle.

Both patients were transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. 

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office. Charges may be pending.

Also responding to the scene were the State Police, Le Roy Ambulance, Town of Batavia Fire, East Pembroke Fire, Mercy EMS, and members of the Emergency Management team.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service

accapr2520202.jpg

accapr2520203.jpg

accapr2520204.jpg

 

