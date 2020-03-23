Two people taken to Strong following accident in Pavilion

Two people were transported to an area hospital following a two-car accident at 6:57 p.m., yesterday, at Route 63 and Route 246 in the Town of Pavilion.

An initial investigation indicates that a 2007 Hyundai Azera was northbound on Route 246 and a 2019 Ford Expedition was northwest on Route 63. The Hyundai allegedly failed to yield to cross traffic and proceeded into the intersection. The Expedition struck the Hyundai. The impact sent the Hyundai off the north shoulder of Route 63. The Hyundai overturned and then came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection. The Expedition continued on Route 63 before coming to rest in the southeast lane of travel.

The Hyundai was driven by Leah R. Appleton, 18, of Hilton. Her passenger was Carols J. Diaz, 19, of Brockport. Appleton and Dias were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of apparently minor injuries.

The Expedition was driven by Irving J. Denis, 32, of New York City, and his passenger was Reginald Denis, 41, also of NYC. Both were treated on scene and released.

The crash is being investigated by Sgt. Andrew Hale, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, along with Deputy Erik Andre, Deputy Jonathan Dimming, and members of the Crash Management Team.

Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.