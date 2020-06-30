June 30, 2020 - 4:13pm
Two recovered cases, no new cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 224 positive cases.
- Two of the previous community active positives have recovered and have been releases
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 266 positive cases.
- One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Seven of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.