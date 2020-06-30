Local Matters

June 30, 2020 - 4:13pm

Two recovered cases, no new cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

As of 2 p.m.

  • Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 224 positive cases.
    • Two of the previous community active positives have recovered and have been releases
  • Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 266 positive cases.
    • One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
    • Seven of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

