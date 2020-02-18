Two Rochester men released without bail after allegedly fleeing police appear in City Court today as ordered

Denzell Johnson Shafatiah Miller

Two Monroe County residents, Denzell Johnson and Shafatiah Miller, fled police in the area of Ellicott Street and South Swan one night last month following an attempted traffic stop.

They were eventually captured and Johnson was charged with Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, obstruction of governmental administration and unlawful fleeing a police officer.

Both men, under the terms of New York's bail reform initiative, were issued appearance tickets.

Social media wags said it was the last we would see of them in Genesee County.

Today, promptly at 1 p.m., they were both in City Court for their arraignments.

Both entered not guilty pleas and were ordered to return to court on March 12.

Judge Durin Rogers placed them on non-monetary restrictions, such as a requirement to report to Genesee Justice and to report in as requested by the agency. Miller was given a curfew for 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Both were admonished that failure to comply with the court order could result in additional non-monetary restrictions.