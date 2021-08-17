Two suspected drug dealers arrested after Task Force investigation

Germayne Session Sylvia Perez

Two people from Rochester were arrested in the City of Batavia on suspicion of selling crack cocaine, powder cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, and amphetamines.

Germayne D."Case" Session, 27, of Carl Street, is charged with six counts criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

Sylvia Perez, 60, of Carl Street, is charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

Members of the Local Drug Task Force made controlled purchases of suspected narcotics from Session and Perez. As a result, a search warrant was obtained and executed yesterday at a location not disclosed by the Sheriff's Office.

Besides the drugs, investigators also reportedly found a digital scale and packaging material. Perez was also allegedly found in possession of a stun gun.

The defendants were arraigned in City Court on the charges. Bail was set for Session of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. Session was also held in the Genesee County Jail on a parole warrant. Perez was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The Task Force was assisted by Batavia PD, Sheriff's deputies, NYS Parole, and the District Attorney's Office.