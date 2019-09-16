Two suspected drug dealers picked up on warrants following investigation

Chad Bzduch Sergio Santana

The Local Drug Task Force have nabbed two suspected drug dealers they believe were operating in the Batavia area, one selling adderall and suboxone and the other dealing in cocaine.

Chad S. Bzduch, 33, of Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal sale of a controlled substance 5th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Bzduch was arrested on a warrant after being spotted walking on Bank Street on Thursday by Batavia PD. He is accused of selling adderall and suboxone to an agent of the task force on two occasions. He was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl at the time of his arrest. He was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Sergio I. Santana, 38, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

Santana was picked up on Ellicott Street on Thursday by Batavia PD. Santana is accused of selling cocaine to an agent of the task force on two occasions. He was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance.