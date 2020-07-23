Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 23, 2020 - 10:28am

Two-vehicle accident reported at Bank and Batavia Elba Townline Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A van and a pickup have collided at Bank Street Road and Batavia Elba Townline Road in the Town of Batavia.

There are possibly no serious injuries but as a precaution, a responding chief asked dispatchers to check the availability of Mercy Flight.

One person is trapped in a vehicle but is conscious and alert.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS responding. Elba requested to provide fire police to assist with traffic control.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.: One person was transported to an area hospital by Mercy Flight; two were taken by ground ambulances to hospitals. One person at the scene was a sign-off. Town of Batavia has cleared the scene. They are opening up the roadway. State Police are investigating the accident.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button