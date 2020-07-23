Two-vehicle accident reported at Bank and Batavia Elba Townline Road

A van and a pickup have collided at Bank Street Road and Batavia Elba Townline Road in the Town of Batavia.

There are possibly no serious injuries but as a precaution, a responding chief asked dispatchers to check the availability of Mercy Flight.

One person is trapped in a vehicle but is conscious and alert.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS responding. Elba requested to provide fire police to assist with traffic control.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.: One person was transported to an area hospital by Mercy Flight; two were taken by ground ambulances to hospitals. One person at the scene was a sign-off. Town of Batavia has cleared the scene. They are opening up the roadway. State Police are investigating the accident.