Two vehicle accident with injuries reported in Stafford

A two-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 6506 East Bethany Le Roy Road, Stafford.

Injuries are reported.

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:44 a.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene. Bethany Fire's ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: Traffic is blocked. Extrication required.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m.: One person transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE 8:21 a.m.: Road re-opened. Stafford back in service.