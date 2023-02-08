Local Matters

February 8, 2023 - 7:40am

Two vehicle accident with injuries reported in Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in Stafford, accident, news.

A two-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 6506 East Bethany Le Roy Road, Stafford.

Injuries are reported. 

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:44 a.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene. Bethany Fire's ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: Traffic is blocked.  Extrication required.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m.: One person transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE 8:21 a.m.: Road re-opened. Stafford back in service.

