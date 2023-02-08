February 8, 2023 - 7:40am
Two vehicle accident with injuries reported in Stafford
A two-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 6506 East Bethany Le Roy Road, Stafford.
Injuries are reported.
Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 7:44 a.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene. Bethany Fire's ambulance dispatched.
UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: Traffic is blocked. Extrication required.
UPDATE 8:03 a.m.: One person transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.
UPDATE 8:21 a.m.: Road re-opened. Stafford back in service.
