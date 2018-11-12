Two-vehicle accident with minor injuries reported in Byron
A two-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 5312 Cole Road, Byron.
One person reportedly has minor injuries.
Both vehicles are off the road.
Byron and South Byron dispatched.
Byron needs to put a stop ahead sign on Tower Hill so maybe people will stop blowing the stop sign.
Town of Byron Highway Superintendent Brian Forsyth sent an email in response ...
"A reader commented on the article about the accident in Byron this morning on Cole rd. They said maybe Byron should install a stop ahead sign to stop this from happening. This wouldn't fall under town of Byron....common misconception. The stop sign is for 237 which is a state road (obviously) which makes the stop sign a state sign, hence the stop ahead sign pertaining to the stop sign is also the responsibility of the state.
If a town road intersected a town road both would become "my" (Byron) responsibility or if Byron intersected a county road then it becomes a county stop and stop ahead...the signs
belong to the road for which they are intended not the road they are on."
