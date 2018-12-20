Undersheriff Greg Walker to retire after 31 years service

Press release:

Undersheriff Gregory H. Walker, a 31-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, is retiring effective December 29, 2018. Walker started his career on October 22, 1987, as a Deputy Sheriff. On October 25, 1993, he was promoted to Investigator and then promoted to Sergeant on September 20, 1997.

During his tenure, Walker earned several awards which include seven Meritorious Awards, three Commendations and Officer of the Year. Additionally, he is a Drug Recognition Expert and Instructor, was Sergeant of the Drug Task Force and is highly involved with the Badge of Honor Association. Greg’s numerous years of employment are proof to the dedication and passion he has for the law enforcement profession.

“I would like to thank Greg for his dedication to serving the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Genesee County,” said Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. “Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office wishes him all the best for his future.”