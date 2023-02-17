United nabs quarterfinals win, 4-2 over Brighton/HFL

In a tightly fought battle, Batavia Notre Dame United picked up a quarterfinals Section V win on Thursday over Brighton/HFL, 4-2.

Jameson Motyka led the way with a hat trick, scoring two goals in the second period (both with assists from Ivan Milovidov, and one on a power play), and then the icing on the cake at the 10:39 mark in the third period with an assist from Cooper Hamilton.

Brady Johnson also scored an unassisted goal in the second period.

United had 30 shots on goal.

Goalie Rhys Tanner blocked 16 shots.

United is the #3 seed in the tournament and plays #2 seed Victor in the semifinal on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Rochester Ice Arena.

