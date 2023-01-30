Local Matters

January 30, 2023 - 11:11pm

United picks up back-to-back wins over the weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in bnd united, Sports, hockey.

a76y5894.jpg

Batavia Notre Dame United posted a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Canandaigua 5-1 on Friday and Webster Thomas 4-2 on Saturday.

In Friday's game: 

Period 1

  • Canandaigua Academy - DJ Spychalski (Josh Barnes) 9:24

Period 2

  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Ivan Milovidov (power play) (Cooper Hamilton, Alex Johnson) 0:07

Period 3

  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Brady Johnson (Ivan Milovidov, Jameson Motyka) 2:47
  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Jameson Motyka (Ronin Hofmaster) 7:42
  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Jameson Motyka (Ivan Milovidov) 10:54
  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Cooper Hamilton (power play) (Ronin Hofmaster, Brady Johnson) 12:46

In Saturday's Game:

Period 1

  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Jameson Motyka (Brady Johnson, Ivan Milovidov) 3:27

Period 2

  • Webster Thomas - Jason Tucker (Greg VanHeusen) 9:49
  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Ivan Milovidov (Ronin Hofmaster, Jameson Motyka) 10:54

Period 3

  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Jameson Motyka (Noah Whitcombe, Brady Johnson) 2:04
  • Webster Thomas - Brady Hall (Evan Shaw) 10:02
  • Batavia Notre Dame United - Cooper Hamilton (Brady Johnson) 16:37

“We had a solid weekend," said Head Coach Marc Staley. "The Power Play went 2 for 6.  The penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4.   We got some great defensive play and excellent goaltending.  That’s the formula we need to win the big games down the stretch

“With only 4 games remaining before sectionals, it’s important that we are continuing to gel as a team," Staley continued. "I don’t think these kids have peaked yet.  They are continuing to improve -- individually and as a unit”.

BND United will next face the Portside Royals (Spencerport/Brockport) on Tuesday Night at 5 p.m. at SUNY Brockport.

BND is now 12-4 on the season.

Photos by Steve Ognibene Photos are from Friday's game To view or purchase photos, click here.

a76y5951.jpg

a76y5766.jpg

a76y5807.jpg

a76y5925.jpg

a76y5845.jpg

