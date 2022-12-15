UPDATED: Multiple weather-related calls reported in Genesee County

Two rollover accidents are reported in Alexander, one on Route 98 and another on Brookville Road.

No injuries are reported at either accident, but people are trapped in both vehicles.

Icy road conditions are reported at both locations.

Alexander Fire is dispatched to both locations.

Town of Batavia is requested to assist with extrication on Route 98. Bethany Fire requested to assist at Brookville Road.

The Brookville Road accident is a contractor's truck with tools spilled in the roadway. A heavy wrecker required.

UPDATE 9:08 a.m.: A tanker truck rollover accident is reported in the area of 5546 Broadway Road, Bethany. Unknown cargo. Bethany Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Route 20 is being closed at East Road. Pavilion is requested to check Route 30 east of East Road. The truck rollover is a milk truck. Route 20 is "just a sheet of ice, the whole road."

UPDATE 9:21 a.m.: Two heavy wreckers will be needed for the milk truck rollover.

UPDATE 9:23 a.m.: Alexander's Brookville assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 9:24 a.m.: On the milk truck rollover, about 2,200 pounds of milk aboard. The driver self-extricated and is uninjured. The dairy has their own heavy wreckers coming.

A motor vehicle accident with injuries is also reported at 1225 Main Road, Batavia. East Pembroke Fire dispatched. It's the second call in East Pembroke's district. The vehicle is off the road.

UPDATE 9:28 a.m.: Units responding can respond non-emergency. The occupants are reportedly out of the vehicle and have left the scene. There's also an incident Pembroke is working on the Thruway.

UPDATE 9:31 a.m.: A first responder is on Route 5 near Powers Road where two vehicles are off the road.

UPDATE 9:36 a.m.: Three vehicles involved on Route 5 at Powers Road, property damage. All three vehicles have headed further east with four ways on to get to a safer location to meet with law enforcement. There is a Thruway incident where an ambulance is requested for a neurological evaluation. There is another incident where the driver is being taken to the TA Travel Center to get him out of the elements (he's uninjured). The vehicle is well off the road, and it's not going anywhere until a wrecker gets there.

UPDATE 9:41 a.m.: A vehicle has reportedly struck a tree in the area of 3603 Lockport Road, Oakfield. Injuries are reported. Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m: A rollover accident is reported in the area of 3668 Telephone Road, Pavilion. Pavilion fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:47 a.m.: A pickup truck fire is reported at the Ontario Service Center, 8700 Vallance Road, Le Roy. The vehicle is reportedly next to a building. Le Roy Fire and Bergen Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: Minor injuries reported at Oakfield incident. Fire police requested to shutdown traffic. Elba requested to close traffic at Snyder Road and to respond to the accident with extrication equipment.

UPDATE 10:39 a.m.: A vehicle is off the road at Route 20 and Marsh Road, Alexander. The driver is at the fire hall, uninjured. A deputy is requested for an accident report.

UPDATE 11:07 a.m.: Bethany assignment to Route 20 is back in service. Route 20 remains closed.