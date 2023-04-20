UPDATED: Schools throughout Genesee County on lockout

All schools in Genesee County are on lockout (not lockdown), according to one district superintendent.

The Batavian has received multiple calls and messages asking for more information.

We are attempting to get more information.

Batavia Chief Shawn Heubusch said he is working on providing more information but doesn't have anything to release at the moment.

The lockout seems to have begun about 1:45 p.m., according to a source, who also said GCC is on lockout as well.

UPDATE 2:27 p.m.: Heubusch said the lockout is over. It was determined there was no credible threat.