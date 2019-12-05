VA reports progress on national cemetery in Pembroke

Press release:

Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, Randy Reeves along with other VA National Cemetery Administration officials visited Western New York yesterday, meeting with Veterans, Contractors, Federal, State Veterans and County representatives reviewing progress on the new Western New York National Cemetery.

“I am pleased to see work on this moving forward,” stated Randy Reeves, Under Secretary Memorial Affairs. “The team of VA staff, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business contractors and the community are working together to ensure Western New York Veterans and their families will have access to this benefit, as soon as possible, close to home.”

