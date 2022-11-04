Vehicle reportedly on its roof on Route 5 in Stafford

A vehicle rollover accident with two people trapped is reported in the area of 6120 Main Road, Stafford.

The vehicle is reportedly on its roof.

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight. Mercy Flight #8 out of Olean is the only one available.

Fire police are requested to shutdown Route 237 and at Clipnock Road.

UPDATE 4:11 p.m.: No need for Mercy Flight. Two patients, minor injuries, according to a medic on scene.