Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 5, 2021 - 4:42am

Vehicle rolls over retaining wall in Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, corfu.

A vehicle has reportedly gone over a retaining wall at Crosby's, 47 Alleghany Road, Corfu.

A caller reports one person in the passenger seat. Unknown injuries.

Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 4:43 a.m.: A first responder reports no injuries.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.: The person who was in the car has run off.  He's a white male with dark pants, checkered shirt, wearing a hat.  He's heading eastbound on Main Street.

UPDATE 4:51 a.m.: A deputy reports being with a subject. The subject is apparently the person who ran.  Corfu Fire is back in service.

UPDATE 4:54 a.m.: There is a warrant for the subject out of Montgomery County.

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button