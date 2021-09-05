Vehicle rolls over retaining wall in Corfu

A vehicle has reportedly gone over a retaining wall at Crosby's, 47 Alleghany Road, Corfu.

A caller reports one person in the passenger seat. Unknown injuries.

Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 4:43 a.m.: A first responder reports no injuries.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.: The person who was in the car has run off. He's a white male with dark pants, checkered shirt, wearing a hat. He's heading eastbound on Main Street.

UPDATE 4:51 a.m.: A deputy reports being with a subject. The subject is apparently the person who ran. Corfu Fire is back in service.

UPDATE 4:54 a.m.: There is a warrant for the subject out of Montgomery County.