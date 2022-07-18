Vet told police Oddey was showing signs of drug intoxication during emergency visit

A woman walked into the Perry Animal Hospital on June 21, crying and with her dog Oddey, according to veterinarian Dr. Laura Westfall.

The dog was showing signs of drug intoxication, Westfall said in a statement to police that helped lead to the arrest of Cassandra Elmore, 30, a resident of River Street, Batavia.

Elmore, according to Westfall, said that Oddey had gotten into a white powder that had fallen to the floor of her residence.

"Our blood work ruled out any other cause, and the dog itself looked healthy," Westfall wrote in her statement, which is on file at Batavia City Court. Westfall did not state whether the bloodwork positively identified a narcotic in Oddey's system.

Westfall noted that she became aware that Oddey had been treated twice before for the same condition.

On May 15, Elmore took Oddey to Dr. Jacqueline Miller at the Greater Buffalo Veterinarian Emergency Clinic and again on May 25 to the same clinic where Oddey was treated by Dr. Tribetta Spires.

There is no statement from either doctor in Elmore's court file.

Oddey is believed to be a French Bulldog.

According to Assistant Chief Christopher Camp of Batavia Police Department, Elmore took Oddey to veterinarians after finding the dog unresponsive.

According to police reports, Elmore is accused of allowing Oddey to consume cocaine on two occasions and an unidentified narcotic on another occasion.

Elmore faces three counts of injuring an animal under New York Ag and Markets Law Section 353, which states:

A person who overdrives, overloads, tortures or cruelly beats or unjustifiably injures, maims, mutilates or kills any animal, whether wild or tame, and whether belonging to himself or to another, or deprives any animal of necessary sustenance, food or drink, or neglects or refuses to furnish it such sustenance or drink, or causes, procures or permits any animal to be overdriven, overloaded, tortured, cruelly beaten, or unjustifiably injured, maimed, mutilated or killed, or to be deprived of necessary food or drink, or who wilfully sets on foot, instigates, engages in, or in any way furthers any act of cruelty to any animal, or any act tending to produce such cruelty, is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.

Camp said no drug charges were filed against Elmore because there was no evidence at the time police interacted with her that she was in possession of a narcotic.

Oddey is currently at the Genesee County Animal Shelter and in good health.