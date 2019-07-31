Veterans Resources RV to be at Batavia Downs for Tanya Tucker concert

Press release:

Representatives from Batavia Downs have announced that Michele Ladd, the founder of National Veteran Resources, will be bringing their 32-foot wrapped RV to the Tanya Tucker Concert this Friday, Aug. 2nd, at Batavia Downs.

The National Veteran Resources website aims to help veterans and first responders get resources for PTSD, suicide prevention, and addiction.

"I wanted to do something for our veterans and first responders that make the ultimate sacrifice for us, so I decided to get 'Boots on The Ground' and try to save lives," Ladd said. "I call this 'Operation 22 to ZERO' based on the fact that 22 veterans a day are dying by suicide."

Ladd said her motivation is her two sons, who are veterans. She has their pictures, along with other military men and women printed on her RV.

During her stops, Ladd meets different veterans and first responders and interviews them on camera. She then posts the videos online, hoping it can help someone else. Ladd also visits organizations across the country to add them to the website for resources.

"It’s real, I don’t edit, it’s raw, we laugh, we cry," Ladd said. "Just in three weeks, I’ve had over 100 family members, widows, veterans, reaching out to me, sharing their stories."

Ladd said she has traveled more than 35,000 miles to raise awareness and will continue her travels as long as the good Lord allows her.

"We are pleased to welcome Michelle to be present at Friday’s concert," said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO at Batavia Downs Gaming. "As a veteran myself, I appreciate people who take the time to reach out and help those who have served our country.”

Doors for the Tanya Tucker concert are at 4:30 p.m., with live music, starting at 5. All VIP and Premium tickets are sold out, but $10 General Admission tickets are available at BataviaConcerts.com or in person at the Lucky Treasures gift shop.