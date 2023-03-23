Victim in pedestrian accident in Alabama identified

A 44-year-old man was killed in Alabama on Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway on Route 63, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The victim is identified as Richard Alan Jones, area of residence not disclosed.

Jones, who was apparently crossing the roadway at 8:19 p.m., was struck by a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Vidal Chavez of North Main Street, Elba. Chavez was westbound on Route 63.

A Genesee County Coroner pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team is investigating the accident and the investigation is still open.

Assisting at the scene were the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and State Police.

