September 20, 2019 - 9:50am

Video: 30th Annual Decision Makers Ag Tour visits local wineries and cideries

posted by Howard B. Owens in O-AT-KA Milk Products, Circle B Winery, Autumn Moon Farm Winery, Sweet Life Country Store, Black Creek Cidery, Oliver's.
For the 30th year in a row, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, along with Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Genesee County Farm Bureau, and the Soil & Water Conservation District conducted the Decision Makers Ag Tour.

The tour started off at the fairgrounds with a talk by Bill Schreiber, CEO of O-AT-KA Milk Products Co-Operative Inc. Then the group visited Autumn Moon Farm Winery, Black Creek Cidery, and Sweet Life Country Store, which included representatives from Circle B Winery.

