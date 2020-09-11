Local Matters

September 11, 2020 - 12:43pm

Video: After six-month hiatus due to COVID concerns, Batavia Downs is back

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, business, batavia, video.
The gaming floor at Batavia Downs reopened this week, along with Fortune's and the Backstretch Grill, and the Grandstands will be opening soon, after a six-month closure mandated by the State of New York in the battle against COVID-19.

Race fans, however, are still prohibited at this point from attending live harness racing.

