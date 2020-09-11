September 11, 2020 - 12:43pm
Video: After six-month hiatus due to COVID concerns, Batavia Downs is back
posted by Howard B. Owens
The gaming floor at Batavia Downs reopened this week, along with Fortune's and the Backstretch Grill, and the Grandstands will be opening soon, after a six-month closure mandated by the State of New York in the battle against COVID-19.
Race fans, however, are still prohibited at this point from attending live harness racing.