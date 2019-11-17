Video: Aggies dominate Maple Grove for Section V title

Video Sponsor

The Aggies won't get a chance to officially defend their 8-Man Football state championship because the other sections in the state dropped out of the competition but with a convincing 60-34 win over Maple Grove in the Section V championship at St. John Fisher College, they left little doubt who is #1.

Ty Mott, who gained 202 yards, scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes, was the game's most valuable player.

Colton Dillon was the offensive player of the game. He rushed for 296 yards, giving him 1,473 yards on the season. He scored four times.

The defensive player of the game was Dylan Rykert who had eight tackles giving him 81 on the season. He also had two sacks. CJ Gottler had three sacks. Dillion had nine tackles.

The Batavian's coverage is the only Section V Athletics-authorized local coverage of the 8-Man championship.

Photos below by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here, here, and here.