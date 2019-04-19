April 19, 2019 - 6:03pm
Video: Alexander Girl Scouts take on community projects
Members of Girl Scout Troop 42031 in Alexander were at the Alexander Fire Hall this week to take on a few community projects, including making blankets and care bags for families visiting the Ronald McDonald House, and care bears for Sheriff's deputies to provide to children they encounter in their jobs who might be in the midst of a stressful situation.
