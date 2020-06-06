Video: Alex's Place delivers meals to frontline workers at Batavia VA

Video Sponsor

Alex's Place is participating in Stock the Freezer and WNY Feeds the Frontlines, delivering prepared frozen meals to front line workers and people in need. Donors can purchase meals to purchase meals for frontline workers or people in need. Customers can also purchase meals for themselves. To order, visit alexsribs.com or wnyfeedsthefrontline.org. This week, Alex's delivered 120 meals to the VA Hospital in Batavia.