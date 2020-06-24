Video: Angry Charlie Carolina BBQ opens in Batavia

Video Sponsor

Chuck Martin was born and raised in the eastern part of North Carolina, where he not only learned to BBQ but fell in love with the art and craft.

As a New York resident for more than 10 years, he's been making BBQ for friends and since he loves it so much, he decided to make it his profession.

He promises authentic Carolina-style BBQ with pulled pork, ribs, beans, and coleslaw along with his how "Angry Charlie Burger."

Martin said his BBQ trailer, parked at 355 W. Main St., Batavia, will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.