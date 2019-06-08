June 8, 2019 - 12:31am
VIdeo: Batavia City Fire, IAFF Local 896, Fill the Boot
Members of Batavia City Fire, IAFF Local 896, where at locations on Main Street and Ellicott Street in Downtown Batavia today for their annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for MDA. This year, they raised more than $11,000 from thousands of small donations by residents passing by the firefighters with boots.
