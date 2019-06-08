Local Matters

June 8, 2019 - 12:31am

VIdeo: Batavia City Fire, IAFF Local 896, Fill the Boot

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, Fill the Boot, batavia, video, IAFF Local 896.
Members of Batavia City Fire, IAFF Local 896, where at locations on Main Street and Ellicott Street in Downtown Batavia today for their annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for MDA.  This year, they raised more than $11,000 from thousands of small donations by residents passing by the firefighters with boots.

