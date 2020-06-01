June 1, 2020 - 8:15pm
VIDEO: Batavia man holds 'Black Lives Matter' sign at Main and Ellicott
Ken Marrocco, a Batavia resident, was at the intersection of Main and Ellicott in Batavia this afternoon and evening carrying a sign that read "Black Lives Matter."
Marrocco was responding to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer, a death that has sparked nationwide protests, some peaceful, some turning violent.