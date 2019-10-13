Local Matters

October 13, 2019 - 8:10pm

Video: Battle of the Bands finale at Smokin' Eagle

posted by Howard B. Owens in battle of the bands, music, arts, entertainment, Le Roy, video, Smokin' Eagle BBQ and Brew.
In the Fifth Annual Battle of the Bands at the Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew in Le Roy, after a summer-long competition, the John Payton Project came out on top in the finalist pairing of the season on Saturday night.

Second place went to Deeper Blue.

Here's a video highlighting last night's event. We'll have full-song videos from each band over the next two days.

