October 13, 2019 - 8:10pm
Video: Battle of the Bands finale at Smokin' Eagle
In the Fifth Annual Battle of the Bands at the Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew in Le Roy, after a summer-long competition, the John Payton Project came out on top in the finalist pairing of the season on Saturday night.
Second place went to Deeper Blue.
Here's a video highlighting last night's event. We'll have full-song videos from each band over the next two days.