April 22, 2020 - 3:30pm

Video: BHS celebrates its seniors with graduation yard signs

posted by Howard B. Owens in Class of 2020, Batavia HS, batavia, news, video.
For the Class of 2020, the traditional rites of spring, such as prom, and commencement ceremonies jeopardized, parents and teachers have been looking for other ways to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's graduates.

Yesterday, staff and teachers at Batavia High School drove to the homes of seniors and installed law signs to help recognize those on the cusp of receiving diplomas.

The effort was initiated by Kristen Fix.

