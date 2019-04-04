Local Matters

April 4, 2019 - 6:05pm

Video: Bill Walton honors Ricky Palermo on receiving the Major Donald Holleder Award

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bill Walton, Ricky Palermo.

Here is the video of Bill Walton honoring Ricky Palermo, which was played at last night's Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions Dinner, where Palermo received the Major Donald Holleder Award.  We didn't have the video available when we published our story earlier today but it's a great presentation speech and we thought you should see it.

Previously: 'You are the champion' basketball legend Bill Walton tells Ricky Palermo at awards dinner

