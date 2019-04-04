Video: Bill Walton honors Ricky Palermo on receiving the Major Donald Holleder Award

Here is the video of Bill Walton honoring Ricky Palermo, which was played at last night's Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions Dinner, where Palermo received the Major Donald Holleder Award. We didn't have the video available when we published our story earlier today but it's a great presentation speech and we thought you should see it.

