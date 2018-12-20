December 20, 2018 - 12:27pm
Video: BMS students visit BPD as part of Give Back Field Trip
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, batavia, schools, educaiton, news.
Batavia Middle School students trekked all over Batavia today as part of the school's annual Give Back Field Trip, where they visit various business and agencies to thank those who have supported the school.
Today's visits included the Sheriff's Office, State Police, Fire Department, and this visit to Batavia PD.
