January 3, 2019 - 6:29pm

Video: Busking in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, music, arts, entertainment.

Busking in Batavia is uncommon -- in fact, I've never seen it before and a couple of long-time residents I spoke to said they've never seen street musicians in the city before, so when I spotted Anthony Coco in front of Aldis yesterday evening, I had to stop and chat with him.

He wasn't too talkative, so no interview in the video. 

He said he's been in Batavia for three months. He's from Las Vegas. He's busking -- accepting donations while playing music -- because that's his only option to feed himself. He's lost his social security card and birth certificate so can't get help from any social services. He's been couch surfing since moving to Batavia.

Yes, "that would be the idea" to become a professional musician he said, but right now the best he can do is busk.

