November 4, 2022 - 4:34pm

Video: Classical guitarist Tom Torrisi performing at the Richmond Memorial Library

posted by Howard B. Owens in Tom Torrisi, music, arts, entertainment, news, video.

tomtorrisiguitar2022-2.jpg

 
Guitarist Tom Torrisi performed at the Richmond Memorial Library on Wednesday evening, entertaining the audience with pieces by Leo Brouwer, José Luis Merlin, and Francisco Tárrega, as well as his own compositions.

Originally from Clifton Park and now residing in Buffalo, Torrisi developed his love of classical guitar while in college and eventually studied at the Eastman School of Music.  

The video is of Torrisi performing "Ballad of a Woman In Love" by Brouwer.

tomtorrisiguitar2022.jpg

