Video: Darien Lake Theme Park reopens for the 2021 season

After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Darien Lake Theme Park, has reopened for 2021. Currently, the park can operate at 33 percent capacity but expects to be open at 100 percent capacity in about a month.

COVID-19 protocols include a touchless temperature check as patrons enter the park and social distancing. People who are full vaccinated do not need to wear masks. The mast protocol will operate on the honor system. Patrons will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

All of the rides and attractions are open.